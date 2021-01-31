Amidst the challenging times, small businesses have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability COVID-19 has sparked tremendous lifestyle changes in us. Many months on, we find ourselves turning to, and being reliant on, online and digital channels to live, work, and play. One notable trend is the accelerated shift to digital-first commerce. Consumers have quickly adopted new ways of paying that do not involve physical contact such as tapping to pay and many, including the older generation, have turned to e-commerce for daily necessities such as food and groceries. Businesses too have had to keep up. No one is immune to these changes and particularly for small businesses, the pandemic has been disruptive to their financial health. Indeed, temporary closures of non-essential businesses and prevailing social distancing guidelines have taken their toll on small businesses. The perks of the Visa business payment card is that it extends beyond payments – it also provides access to additional tools and solutions to help small business owners succeed in managing various other aspects of their business. Amidst these challenging times, small businesses have demonstrated their resilience and adapted quickly. More than two-thirds (67 per cent) of small businesses have tried a new approach to… Read full this story

Adapting through uncertainty – a survival kit for small businesses have 288 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.