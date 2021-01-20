Accidents relating to home-made firecracker on the rise

A patient suffering injuries caused by fireworks is being treated at Viet Nam–Germany Friendship Hospital. Photo hanoimoi.com HÀ NỘI — As the number people injured by firecracker increases, doctors are warning people of the danger of ‘home-made’ fireworks – particularly children. Dozens of patients have been treated at the Việt Nam–Germany Friendship Hospital in the past month with burns caused by firecrackers. In just three days from January 5 to January 8, three people were treated for serious injuries, including a man who was burnt as he was making an explosive device in his home, Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) newspaper reported. On January 8, a 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with his fingers damaged and fractured bones on his left hand. The injury also caused damage to vision of his right eye. Earlier on January 5, another student, also 15, from the northern province of Hải Dương was admitted to the hospital with similar injuries. But one of the most shocking cases was a 14-year-old from Ninh Binh who suffered serious burns to his entire face and body when he and his friends tried to make fireworks following online instructions. The flame sparked a chemical reaction and a local resident took… Read full this story

