Food A specialty from central region By Lam Nhu Sunday, Jan 31, 2021,15:19 (GMT+7) A specialty from central regionBy Lam Nhu Banh hoi long heo is a popular specialty in Quy Nhon Banh hoi long heo (rice vermicelli served with pig heart, liver and intestine) is a specialty in Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province. Herbs, the dipping sauce and garlic chives sautéed in oil make the dish tastier. Banh hoi is like thin rice vermicelli woven into intricate bundles. The thin rice vermicelli made from rice flour is popular from central provinces and cities like Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Nha Trang to southern provinces and cities such as Ben Tre and Vung Tau. In the southern region, the thin rice vermicelli is topped with green onions sautéed in oil while in the central region, it is served with garlic chives sautéed in oil. The dish served with rice vermicelli bundles can be cha lua (Vietnamese pork sausage), boiled pork, roasted pork, etc. However, many local diners are impressed with rice vermicelli eaten with pig heart, liver and intestine, which is a well-known specialty in Quy Nhon. The nice flavor of the dish comes from the softness of rice vermicelli and the… Read full this story

A specialty from central region have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.