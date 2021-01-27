Environment A quarter of HCMC at risk of being flooded in late 21st century The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,17:10 (GMT+7) A quarter of HCMC at risk of being flooded in late 21st centuryThe Saigon Times A section of Phan Anh Street in HCMC’s District 2 is inundated. A quarter of HCMC will be at risk of being flooded in the late 21st century if the sea level rises 100 centimeters – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – In the worst-case scenario, 473 square kilometers or nearly a quarter of HCMC will be flooded at the end of the 21st century if sea levels rise 100 centimeters, according to the predictions of an anti-flooding and wastewater treatment plan for the 2020-2030 period, which has been approved by the HCMC government. Under the plan, HCMC is one of the world’s 10 cities most vulnerable to the impact of climate change. If climate change continues, in the late 21st century, the city’s inundated area will be 128 and 204 square kilometers, with sea levels rising 65 and 75 centimeters, respectively, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported. According to statistics from the municipal government, as of 2020, the city addressed flooding on 11 of 17 streets, which reported regular… Read full this story

