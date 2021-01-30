A hundred water heaters presented to poor localities

30 water heaters are presented to two schools and four border stations in Ea Sup district and Buon Ma Thuot city The program was implemented in 20 areas, including schools, border stations, companies, lighthouses, offices and households. In Hoang Su Phi district, Ha Giang province, 30 water heaters were installed in seven boarding schools serving over 1,000 teachers and students in total. Meanwhile, another 30 water heaters were presented to two schools and four border stations in Ea Sup district and Buon Ma Thuot city (Dak Lak province), and 40 others, together with necessities were handed over to over 600 flood-hit people in Binh Dinh province. The program has contributed to raising the living standards of over 2,000 people. On the occasion, the delegation also offered incense to pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Dak Lak province. Translated by Song Anh
