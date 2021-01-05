5G launched at first industrial park in Vietnam

At the launch, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam said the trial of the 5G network in Yen Phong 1 is part of efforts to implement Politburo Resolution No 52-NQ/TW, issued in September 2019, on certain policies for proactive engagement in the fourth Industry Revolution, thereby helping to develop modern digital infrastructure meeting businesses’ digital transformation needs. At the ceremony The application of 5G is also useful for attracting new-generation FDI and projects that use high and green technology, he emphasized. Tam asked Viettel, in addition to building 5G infrastructure, to coordinate with local enterprises to carry out digital transformation solutions and begin applying 5G technology in their operations. He also told Bac Ninh authorities to create the conditions necessary for Viettel to develop 5G infrastructure at local industrial parks and promote digital transformation, helping turn the province into the capital of innovation in the northern region. Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan said Yen Phong 1 is the first industrial park in Vietnam where the 5G network has become available, adding that the application of 5G will help accelerate the production process and attract more investment to the park and Bac Ninh as… Read full this story

