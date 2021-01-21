50MWp solar power plant inaugurated in Binh Dinh province

The inauguration ceremony of the 50MWp My Hiep Solar Power Plant project The project has a total investment of more than VND1.2 trillion ($52.17 million) and it is built on an area of ​​58.27ha in My Hiep commune, Phu My district, Binh Dinh province with a total installed capacity reaching 50MWp. The plant applies Huawei String Inverter technology with seven AC stations, 229 string inverters, and 113,624 mono half-cell 440wp PV modules with a conversion efficiency of 19.91 per cent provided by Japan’s leading industrial conglomerate, Sharp Corporation. Aerial view of the 50MWp My Hiep Solar Power Plant The project was designed and implemented by the SESJ-SSSA-NSN consortium, which has a wealth of experience in implementing similar projects such as Phong Dien, Ham Phu 2, and Phuoc Ninh solar power plants. Besides, under the strict management and supervision of Bureau Veritas from France, My Hiep Solar Power Plant did not only achieve the commercial operation date on schedule to enjoy the feed-in tariff (FiT) rate of 7.09 US cents per kWh but also satisfied all criteria for safety, technology, and quality during its 20-year lifespan. After nearly six months of construction and installation, withstanding weather challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic,… Read full this story

