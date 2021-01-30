30Shine rises high with AWS Cloud

30Shine is expanding to new markets with the help of AWS Cloud Deciding to venture into the hair industry in 2015, Bui Quang Hung, co-founder and marketing manager of 30Shine, has experienced ups and downs to now gain success. “We did some jobs before establishing 30Shine. Beauty needs are rising nowadays, not only among women but also men. We want to try our luck in this industry,” said Hung. Hung travelled a lot to some countries that are famous for their beauty services such as South Korea and Thailand to learn about the operations of different hair salons and then built his own model for the 30Shine chain in Vietnam. Like any starters, 30Shine faced competition from other, already established players. This has prompted Hung and other co-founders to think about changes to set themselves apart. “30Shine is separated from other hair salons by its diverse services, and the audacious mindset of making about 150 innovative changes a week to improve customer experience.” Moreover, 30Shine has highly skilled employees who regularly receive training from international experts from famous beauty markets like South Korea and Italy. With these, 30Shine has gained a strong footprint in the local hair industry just six years after beginning its operations…. Read full this story

