2,000 GrabCar vehicles to be equipped with Panasonic nanoe X air quality solutions

Panasonic cooperates with Grab to apply its nanoe X technology in 2,000 GrabCar vehicles in Vietnam Specifically, in Vietnam, 2,000 units of Grab cars in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be equipped with nanoeX generators, with the purpose of enabling clean air in mobile space and comfortable rides for Vietnamese people on Grab vehicles. Marukawa Yoichi, general director of Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd., shared that, "The novel coronavirus is raging around the world, threatening people's health and forcing a major change in our way of life. Amidst the growing interest in cleanliness in air quality in particular, we have decided to work together with Grab using nanoe X technology, which is the core of our purifying technology, tested and verified to have an inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus." "During our journey in Vietnam, Panasonic keeps true to our mission of contributing to the living quality of Vietnamese people and the prosperity of Vietnam. Following our proposal to be the Total Wellness Solution providing company, focusing on the safety, health, and comfort of Vietnamese people and sustainable development of Vietnam, as a start for 2021, our 50th year in Vietnam, we decided this partnership to be one of our actions…

