In 1805, Gia Long, Emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), started to build a citadel in France’s “Father of the Fortress” Vauban-style with its signature layers of defense and 24 fortresses. The citadel, with a perimeter of 10 kilometers, was originally made of earth but later reinforced with brick walls and its completion was announced by Gia Long’s successor, Minh Mang, in 1832. The pavilion had suffered the wear and tear of time as well as the tribulations of wars. The latest restoration effort, estimated at VND80 billion ($3.5 million), was carried out by the Hue Monuments Conservation Center since 2012. After eight long years, the pavilion opened its doors to visitors early this year. The Hue Monuments Conservation Center plans to carry out reenactments of the Nguyen Dynasty events at Ngu Phung Pavilion and Ngo Mon Gate in forthcoming festivals like Ban Soc, a royal calendar distribution ceremony, and Truyen Lo, a ceremony to honor talented scholars. The pavilion consists of two floors and an iron and wood structure supported by 100 pillars. The roof on the ground floor provides shade for the corridor. Each side of the pavilion hosts a drum and “dai hong chung” (the great bell)…. Read full this story

200-year-old royal pavilion returns to resplendence in Hue have 299 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.