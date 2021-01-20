20 volunteers get second shot of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor at the Military Medical University prepares a shot of Nanocovax. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Twenty volunteers on Wednesday received the second shot of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine at the Military Medical University in Hà Nội. Seventeen of them were given a 25mcg dose of Nanocovax, Việt Nam’s first candidate vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 to reach the human trial stage. Three others received a 50mcg dose of Nanocovax. They were given the first shot on December 26, 2020. A total of 60 volunteers, aged 18-50, were selected for the first phase of Nanocovax’s clinical trials. They are divided into three groups for receiving three doses of 25 mcg, 50 mcg and 75 mcg, respectively. The vaccination consists of two injections 28 days apart. Among 20 candidates of the 25mcg dose group, three were injected with the second dose on January 14. All of them are now in stable condition. Việt Nam has so far gone more than halfway through the first human trial phase of Nanocovax. Dr Hồ Anh Sơn, deputy director of the Institute of Biomedicine and Pharmacy, said: “The tests on the seventh, fourteenth and twenty-eighth days after the injection showed the vaccine had good immunity against… Read full this story

