15 prosecuted in Nhật Cường mobile company smuggling case

Nhật Cường Mobile Company. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Investigative Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security has proposed prosecuting 15 people in the Nhật Cường Technic Co Ltd case for smuggling and violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences. The department also launched legal proceedings against Bùi Quang Huy, director-general of Nhật Cường Technic Co Ltd, the parent company of the popular smartphone and mobile devices chain store Nhật Cường Mobile in Hà Nội. Huy is on the run and being sought by police. The defendants who are being prosecuted for smuggling include Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, the firm’s finance director. Ngọc is also being prosecuted for violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences, alongside Nguyễn Thị Bích Hằng, chief accountant of Nhật Cường Company. According to the investigators, Nhật Cường Company, headed by Huy as general director, was established in 2001. From 2013-2019, Nhật Cường Company’s business focused on selling mobile phones and other electronic devices. However, the company allegedly purchased goods from foreign countries for sale in Việt Nam without going through customs and did not pay taxes. In 2014-19 period, Nhật Cường sold more than 255,000 mobile phones and electronic equipment with a value of more than VNĐ2.9 trillion. Huy allegedly spent more than VNĐ72 billion illegally transporting equipment from… Read full this story

