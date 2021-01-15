Nation 15 face prosecution for involvement in Nhat Cuong case The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 14, 2021,14:06 (GMT+7) 15 face prosecution for involvement in Nhat Cuong caseThe Saigon Times Police officers seize mobile phones and electronic devices from a Nhat Cuong Mobile store. Investigators have proposed prosecuting 15 people involved in smuggling and accounting irregularities at the company – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Investigative Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has suggested that the Supreme People’s Procuracy prosecute 15 people for their alleged involvement in smuggling and accounting irregularities at the Hanoi-based Nhat Cuong Trading and Services Co., Ltd or Nhat Cuong Mobile. On January 13, the Investigative Police Agency announced that it had completed a probe into the case, the local media reported. Accordingly, Nguyen Thi Bich Hang, chief accountant of Nhat Cuong, and Nguyen Bao Ngoc, finance director at the company, should be prosecuted for violating accounting regulations, thereby causing serious consequences. The remainder were proposed to be charged with smuggling, including Nhat Cuong deputy general director Tran Ngoc Anh, Nhat Cuong’s director of sales Do Quoc Huy, director of Nhat Cuong Quang Chau Tran Tat Khoa and director of Thanh Son Infrastructure Investment and Development JSC Ngo Tuan… Read full this story

