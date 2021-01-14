Nation 14 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Haiphong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,21:15 (GMT+7) 14 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Haiphong, Hai Duong, Quang NinhThe Saigon Times Medical workers take samples from residents for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam reported 14 more new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – An additional 14 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases have been reported in three northern localities of Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Haiphong, raising Vietnam’s total number of locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded today, January 28, to 98. Dang Quang Tan, head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, at an urgent meeting with the authorities of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces in the evening of January 28, said Hai Duong had had an extra 11 cases, Quang Ninh, two, and Haiphong, one, the local media reported. Thus, Hai Duong today reported 84 cases. The province has tested samples of more than 4,200 people. In Quang Ninh, the Department of Health confirmed that the province had traced 851 people related to the 1,553rd Covid-19 patient. Of them, 609 people have been tested. In addition, the Haiphong Department of Health reported a new Covid-19 case, who is being… Read full this story

