Wildlife traders reveal that most of the wild animals sold at markets are from the wild, but their documents say the birds are from farms raising animals for commercial purposes. Reporters, when investigating wildlife trafficking at the Thanh Hoa Farm Produce Market in Long An province, heard from the owners of the shops that birds, storks, turtles and snakes available at the market are from Tram Chim National Park, Lang Sen Natural Reserve in the border area with Cambodia. However, the wild animals have a legal status – from commercial farms. Wildlife traders reveal that most of the wild animals sold at markets are from the wild, but their documents say the birds are from farms raising animals for commercial purposes. “I just slaughtered 25 birds this morning and I have 50 more birds at home. If you want 200 birds, I will deliver products tomorrow morning, because I need to collect birds this afternoon,” T, the owner of a shop at Tam Nong, said. Thien Nhien Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets It’s thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food. Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife… Read full this story

Wildlife markets sell birds with phony legal documentation have 313 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.