Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19. Experts believe that it’s necessary to figure out a roadmap for re-opening business fields at suitable moments. The principle for now is developing the economy while fighting the epidemic at the same time. The foreign invested sector has suffered heavily from Covid-19 because the enterprises are deeply involved in global value chains. Meanwhile, both upstream and downstream chains have been hit hard by the epidemic. The foreign invested sector has suffered heavily from Covid-19 because the enterprises are deeply involved in global value chains. Meanwhile, both upstream and downstream chains have been hit hard by the epidemic. He said after Covid-19, countries will relocate production to other countries and Vietnam needs to maintain exports to be able to catch the trend. Le Ha VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19 Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric. VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money Unable to wait for the pandemic to end… Read full this story

