Weak manpower leads to failure of e-commerce strategies: experts By Le Hoang Friday, Dec 18, 2020,19:05 (GMT+7) Weak manpower leads to failure of e-commerce strategies: expertsBy Le Hoang Tran Xuan Thuy, director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, speaks at the event – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – The e-commerce strategies of many enterprises have been ineffective or have failed because they don't invest enough in their e-commerce human resources, experts said at the Omnichannel Playbook – Conquering the Future of Unified Commerce event in HCMC on December 17. The event was co-organized by The Purpose Group and SmartOSC with the participation of leading experts in the e-commerce sector from Google, Adobe, Amazon, The Coffee House, ANTS Digital and Zalo Business and representatives of more than 150 retailers. The experts said Vietnam has seen drastic e-commerce development and there is still room for further development in the coming years. Tran Xuan Thuy, director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said e-commerce helps businesses reach out to more customers and supports their growth. Many businesses in Vietnam have invested in e-commerce or had e-commerce development strategies. However, insufficient investment in e-commerce human resources has led to ineffectiveness or even failure. Thuy said the operations of…

