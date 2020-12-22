VUS’s ‘7 day of kindness’ programme has attracted more than 10,000 students, parents, teachers, and staff and their friends. Photo Courtesy of VUS HCM CITY— The Vietnam USA Society English Centers is organising a programme called ‘7 day of kindness’ to encourage children to do good things every day and foster kindness in them. Its students will send gifts to children in the flood-hit central province of Quang Nam. One of its activities to celebrate Christmas, it has attracted more than 10,000 students, parents, teachers, and staff of VUS and their friends. VNS

VUS organises charity programme to foster kindness have 164 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.