VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine

It’s 6 o’clock in the morning and breakfast is ready for people in quarantine at T3 zone in Phu Vang District, central Thua Thien-Hue Province. Women from Phu Vang District’s Women’s Union cook meals for people in quarantine. To serve breakfast on time for more than 900 people, the soldiers working in the kitchen have to wake up at 4am to buy ingredients and cook. The menu includes various types of nutritious and safe food, like bowls of noodle soup, sticky rice with stew or bread. Thua Thien-Hue Province is located next to Da Nang City, the epicentre of the new COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam. Since the resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 in late July, the province has quarantined 1,500 people returning from hotspots. If doctors and nurses are on the frontlines, those working in the kitchen and in charge of logistics have silently made contributions to the fight against the pandemic. A young soldier who declined to be named told Vietnam News Agency: “Instead of practising hard on the drill ground, now I am an assistant in the kitchen fighting against the ‘COVID-19 enemy’ and cooking meals full of affection and responsibility delivered to people.” Lieutenant Colonel Ho Minh Huong, a political instructor… Read full this story

