VN Index falls amid Covid-19 fears

Securities companies have launched many support packages and incentives to retain investors while waiting for state management agencies to apply measures to revive the stock market. The Ministry of Planning and Investment has (MPI) lowered its predicted GDP growth rate to 6.2 percent from 6.6 percent because of the spread of Covid-19. The Vietnam Association of Securities Business (VASB) commented that Covid-19 is having negative impact on the stock market. It is planning to ask state management agencies to reduce fees and taxes, which will allowi' securities companies to increase support for their clients. While waiting for state agencies to take necessary measures to support the stock market and investors, securities companies have taken initiative in launching a series of policies to support investors and encourage them to join the market.

