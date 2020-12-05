Vietnam’s Pho culture

For many Vietnamese, Pho is much more than just noodle soup. From street vendors to luxurious restaurants, Pho has become the national dish of Vietnam. The history of pho is saturated in tradition and echoes the history of Vietnam and its culture. From the early hours, phở stalls set up shop along the sidewalks. Boiling broth is poured over a bed of soft rice noodles and sliced meat, and topped with a handful of chopped herbs and chives. While the northern province of Nam Dinh is believed to be the origin Pho, few would dispute that its spiritual home is Hanoi. It was Hanoi’s intersection of historical and cultural factors that made Pho popular. Hanoi’s renowned Pho shops include places in Bat Dan, Ly Quoc Su streets, and several others namely Pho Thin, Pho Suong, Pho Vui, Pho Tu Lun. Nguyen Van Quy, who owns Pho Suong restaurant in Hanoi’s Dinh Liet street, said, “My dad started to sell Pho in 1930 and my brother and I have helped him since then. We named our shop Suong which means Happy.” The history of phở begins at the end of the 19th century, at the peak of French colonialism. It was… Read full this story

