At the event, representative of the Border Post of A Dot Border Gate and Border Guard Company 531 reviewed the border management and protection and COVID-19 prevention and control. The two countries’ border forces regularly exchanged information, conducted joint patrols along the shared borderline and cooperated to effectively combat crimes. Vietnamese units hand over gifts to Lao troops and people. These joint activities helped curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect peace and security along the Vietnam- Laos borderline. On behalf of the delegation, Colonel Nguyen Xuan Hoa, Commander of the Thua Thien – Hue provincial Border Guard highlighted the results of coordination and cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao border guard forces over the past years. In addition, he also presented 225 gifts to Lao troops and people in the two border provinces of Salavan and Sekong. The gifts included 2.5 tons of rice, 500 medical face masks, 30 boxes of instant noodles and other necessities. Reportedly, the Vietnamese border guard posts along the Vietnam – Laos borderline, in association with A Luoi district authorities, have held a number of visits and offered gifts to troops of the Lao People’s Armed Forces and Lao residents living along the… Read full this story

