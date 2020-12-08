Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive. The Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) reported that Vietnam’s enterprises registered $222.67 million worth of investment abroad in H1, an increase of 11.4 percent compared with the same period last year. Of this, 70 newly licensed projects had total investment capital of $185.3 million, up 78.4 percent. FIA noted the significant increase in number of small and medium projects registered by private enterprises in recent years, which is a contrast to the decrease in number of oil and gas and telecommunication projects by SOEs. FIA noted the significant increase in number of small and medium projects registered by private enterprises in recent years, which is a contrast to the decrease in number of oil and gas and telecommunication projects by SOEs. Translated by Kim Chi How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing? State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment. Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

