Vietnamese per capita plastic usage was 41 kilos in 2019

Vietnam discharges 0.28-0.73 million tons of plastic waste to the ocean each year, or 6 percent of the world’s total figure, ranking fourth among the countries polluting the ocean the most, a study shows. The Vietnam Plastics Association in 2019 estimated that the plastics output and consumption level was 5 million tons in 2015. The average plastics consumption in 2019 was 41 kilograms per head, or 10 times higher than the 3.8 kilograms per head in 1990. The researchers found that of the recyclable urban waste in Hoi An City, plastic waste accounted for 8.4-14 percent. Thien Nhien Studying river plastic waste: the early steps In Vietnam, management agencies are busy studying pollution caused by ocean plastic waste, but another type of pollution, river plastic waste, has occurred. First plastic waste project to launch in Da Nang The central city’s Environment and Urban Company (URENCO), in co-operation with EverGreen Labs Consultant and EverGreen Social ventures, will start a pilot project on plastic waste recycling in the city later this year.

