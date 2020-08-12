Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes

The Ministry of Health has called for a crackdown on illegal new modern cigarettes advertising and trading via e-commerce and social networks. Illustrative image. – File photo The ministry recommended the ministries of Public Security, Culture, Sports and Tourism and Information and Communications, as well as the General Department of Customs strengthen inspections into the products. Tran Thi Trang, Deputy Director of the Legal Affairs Department, at the Ministry of Health, has said the new cigarettes are products that cannot be advertised, imported or traded in Vietnam. “However, there still exist the use of these products as well as illegal trading, advertising in the country,” she said at a seminar on Monday hosted by the Ministry of Health. “And this is an alarming problem.” Besides traditional cigarettes, new cigarettes have appeared, including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and shisha. The seminar alarmed about illegal advertising and trafficking of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and shisha. E-cigarettes have been sold and advertised on social networks, attracting young people, experts warned at the seminar. According to experts, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products have mainly been brought into Vietnam by tourists or smugglers. The Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department at the General Department of Customs has seized large quantities of smuggled e-cigarettes and heated… Read full this story

