Vietnam tourism hit by Covid-19

Coronavirus has already taken a toll on Vietnam’s tourism, with people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back. Many hotels have been forced to shut down due to low occupancy rate and attractions have halted tourism activities for fears of spread of the deadly virus. With people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back, many accommodation units from across the country were forced to shut down or cut labour forces. Businesses operating in the tourism industry have been urged to joint hands to boost tourism in the time to come with promotion, new products and tour linkages./. VNA Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country. Tourism setback in Ha Long after visitors test positive for Covid-19 Five places where the four foreign tourists who were tested positive to coronavirus and their taxi drivers stayed have been blocked since March 8.

vietnamnet.vn at December 3, 2020