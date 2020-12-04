Vietnam, Saudi Arabia work to shrink trade imbalance

Footwear is among Vietnamese products that are gradually gaining a foothold in the Saudi market Saudi Arabia is Vietnam’s most important trade partner in the Middle East region. Two-way trade turnover has increased rapidly – from only US$36.3 million in 2001 to US$1.7 billion in 2019. Some Vietnamese products are gradually gaining a foothold in the Saudi market, including textiles, footwear, dragon fruit, dried lychee and longan, seedless lemon, passion fruit, cashew nut, rice, peppercorn, electronic components, machines and phones. According to Tran Trong Kim, head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Saudi Arabia, there is high demand for Vietnamese textiles, dragon fruit, lychee, longan, especially with the decline of fruit imports from China due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although trade cooperation has yielded positive results, a trade imbalance has developed between the two countries. In 2019, Vietnam’s imports reached US$1.35 billion while exports totaled a mere US$350 million. To rectify the deficit, the trade office has formulated a plan concentrating on boosting trade connections and introducing Vietnamese products to Saudi importers. The trade office has retrieved business information from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Riyadh and Jeddah and from large supermarket chains, such as Carrefour, Panda and… Read full this story

