VIETNAM’S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 12

Vietnam recovery prospects brightest in Southeast Asia: ICAEW The recovery prospects look brightest for Vietnam and the country is expected to be the only Southeast Asian economy to record positive growth this year, according to the latest Global Economic Outlook report from Oxford Economics, commissioned by chartered accountancy body ICAEW. The recovery prospects look brightest for Vietnam and the country is expected to be the only Southeast Asiaeconomy to record positive growth this year, according to the latest Global Economic Outlook report from Oxford Economics, commissioned by chartered accountancy body ICAEW. The report said that overall, it expects Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to contract by 4.2 percent in 2020. It added that the rebound in economic activity over the coming quarters in the region remains uncertain, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2020. Specifically, economies which have convincingly contained the COVID-19 outbreak such as Thailand and Vietnam will see a stronger recovery than Indonesia and the Philippines, which are battling new waves of infections after restrictions were prematurely relaxed. The report noted that both Indonesia and the Philippines remain highly vulnerable as they have weaker public health infrastructure, lower levels of fiscal support available, and are much more consumer driven… Read full this story
- Fox Business News Followed by Live Prayer?
- Response To The News Headlines On Antioxidants
- Why English For Global Business?
- Business Valuation - Recasting the Financials
- Who Else Wants A Successful Direct Sales Business?
- You Really Can Have Your Cake and Eat It, Too - This May Be the Perfect Small Business For You
- How to Start a Profitable Work at Home Business in 5 Simple Steps
- Online Business Directory - Facilitating Better Connection
- What Do Great Headlines Have In Common With Lingerie?
- How the Right Headline Can Supercharge Your Internet Marketing Efforts - 3 Proven Ways
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 12 have 291 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.