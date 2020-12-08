Vietnam records three new imported cases on Wednesday morning

Three Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan have all tested positive for COVID-19. The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ second branch in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. — Photo cuocsongantoan.vn They are a 36-year-old woman from Nghi Loc District, in the central province of Nghe An and two men, both aged 33, from Cam Giang District in the northern province of Hai Duong and My Loc District in the northern province of Nam Dinh. They were onboard a repatriation flight that arrived in Vietnam on Monday at Van Don International Airport and were immediately quarantined after landing. The three are currently being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ second branch in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. So far, 866 people have tested positive, with 399 making a full recovery. Sixteen people, all with underlying medical conditions, have died of COVID-19-related complications. VNS Philippine citizen recovers from COVID-19 in Vietnam Pictured is the Phu Quoc District General Hospital where the Philippine citizen had received COVID-19 treatment upon her entry into Vietnam in late July A Philippine patient infected with COVID-19 has been discharged from hospital in Kien Giang’s island district of Phu Quoc after making a full recovery from the disease. The 37-year-old… Read full this story

