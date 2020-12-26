In recent years, the Vietnam Fisheries Association has focused on reorganizing its operating structure from the central down to local levels, implementing modern fisheries encouragement models, expanding international co-operation and promoting trade, export and investment activities. Speaking at the second national congress of the Vietnam Fisheries Association in Hanoi on December 6, deputy Minister of Fisheries Nguyen Viet Thang reviewed major snags the association had tried to iron out in the past term. However, he said, how to organise and develop the association remain a complicated issue. Most members of the association are poor fishermen who still stick to the old habit of small-scale production while the association lacks basic facilities to educate and gather all fishermen into one organisation. To help its members find markets for their products, participants proposed that all local branches should be active in researching and forecasting market demand and price fluctuation to inform producers and enterprises in time. Nguyen Huu Khanh was reelected president of the Vietnam Fisheries Association in the 2006-2010 term. The Prime Minister has requested stricter control of banned chemicals and antibiotics in seafood production to ensure good quality for exportation as foreign markets are very demanding. The Ministry of Fisheries… Read full this story

Vietnam Fisheries Association contributes to seafood export achievements have 287 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.