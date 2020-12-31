The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha and Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz. According to Ha, the two sides will work closely to effectively implement the Vietnam-Cuba FTA to increase two-way trade. The two nations will speed up negotiations for the restructuring of Cuban businesses’ debts to Vietnamese companies to ensure the expansion of trade ties and maintain the stability of rice supply to Cuba, he said. The 38th meeting of the Vietnam-Cuba Inter-Governmental Committee held online on December 30 The Vietnamese side will continue to encourage and create favorable conditions for businesses from both sides to invest in new projects in each other’s market, said Ha, who suggested the Cuban Government create favorable conditions for Vietnamese-invested projects to operate smoothly and create an attractive environment for Vietnamese firms to develop new projects in Cuba. The FTA became effective on April 1, 2020. Vietnam will continue to supply rice to Cuba and implement investment projects in the country, while a number of agreements in agriculture were also signed. Two-way trade stood at USD 262 million in 2019 and USD 102 million in the first 10 months of 2020. Vietnam has… Read full this story
- South Korea grants PHL USD 500-million concessional loan
- Airbnb seeks to raise an additional $153 million
- Facebook ordered to pay $500 million in lawsuit against Oculus VR
- Facebook just lost a $500 million lawsuit — here’s what’s going on
- Asian TPP nations seek to salvage trade accord after US withdrawal
- Clinton speeches raised at least $12 million for foundation
- France seeks to correct trade ‘imbalance’ with PH
- There is a $500 million ICO to build a floating cryptocurrency casino in Macau
- Facebook’s Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case
- Snapchat seeks to raise as much as $4 Billion in IPO
Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to raise trade to USD 500 million have 284 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.