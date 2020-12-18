Community U.S. supports Vietnam’s commitment to end HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis by 2030 The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,18:33 (GMT+7) U.S. supports Vietnam’s commitment to end HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis by 2030The Saigon Times Mission Director for USAID Vietnam Yastishock speaks at the launch ceremony of the Local Health System Sustainability project in Vietnam — PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE U.S. EMBASSY IN VIETNAM HCMC – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the Local Health System Sustainability project in Vietnam early this week to help strengthen the country’s capacity to sustainably manage HIV and tuberculosis programs to achieve its commitment to end HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis by 2030. Through the project, USAID will continue to work with the Government of Vietnam to strengthen public financial management systems for the health sector, find greater efficiencies in social health insurance and increase the efficiency of the domestic financing of HIV prevention and treatment services. The project will also help strengthen the capacity of Vietnam’s supply chain management system and integrate tuberculosis services into social health insurance. Addressing the launch ceremony, Mission Director for USAID Vietnam Yastishock said, “I would like to congratulate the Government of Vietnam and the Ministry of Health on the successful transition of your HIV… Read full this story
