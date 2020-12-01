Tourists descend on Moc Chau to enjoy colourful flowers

With the imminent arrival of spring, tourists are flocking to Moc Chau plateau in the northern province of Son La in order to savour the area’s scenic views of tea hills and wide variety of colouful flowers.

Situated approximately 200km away from Hanoi, Moc Chau plateau is one of the nation’s most popular destinations for visitors around spring.

As flowers around Moc Chau enter full bloom, they create a romantic scenery that is unique to the north-west of the country.

Guests are able to take in the stunning views of the area’s tea hills

The white custard flowers stand tall in a field

The vibrant white colour emitted by the plum and apricot flowers proves to be a favourite among visitors.

A variety of flowers can be seen entering full bloom throughout the region at this time of year

VOV