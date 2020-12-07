Trade Textile-garment exports likely to fall after 25 years The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,08:07 (GMT+7) Textile-garment exports likely to fall after 25 yearsThe Saigon Times Textile and garment exports are forecast to decrease for the first time in 25 years – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s textile and garment export revenue is forecast to reach US$34 billion this year, down 14%-15% over last year, seeing a reduction after 25 years of continuous growth, due to the impact of Covid-19. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the country exported textiles and garments worth US$25.6 billion in the January-September period, down 12% over the same period last year, news site Vietnamplus reported. Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) Chairman Le Tien Truong said due to the pandemic, many countries have closed their markets, breaking supply chains and resulting in a declining demand for goods. Although the export turnover of the textile and garment sector this year is predicted to fall after 25 years, the decline in Vietnam will not be as large as in other countries, Truong added. Over the past few years, textiles and garments industry has remained one of the biggest export earners of the country. Truong said Vinatex’s… Read full this story

