Tet preparations underway for gardeners in HCM City’s flower village

Gardeners working in HCM City’s flower village have been undergoing careful preparations of their ornamental plants so they bloom just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

With Tet approaching flower growers must trim and water their flowers in order for them to be ready for the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

The flower field is made up of a variety of flowers, ranging from wild sunflowers to chrysanthemum

According to gardeners working in the village, the recent favourable weather conditions serve to bring out the vibrant colours in each of the flowers.

The flower village covers an area of 40,000 square metres and is located on Le Thi Rieng street in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City.

With so many things to do ahead of Tet, gardeners hire workers to trim and water the flowers each day.

Many garden owners set up outdoor canvases in order to carefully look after the flower garden

A view of the flower garden from above

Tien Phong/VOV