The Ministry of Transport has continued to order a halt to flights from and to the central city of Da Nang as the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated. The Ministry of Transport has ordered a halt to flights from and to the central city of Da Nang. Under the Ministry of Transport’s instruction, the suspension began from Tuesday midnight until further announcement, except for seven flights approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for 1,700 stranded tourists wanting to leave Da Nang for Hanoi and HCM City. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has been asked to work with concerned agencies to ensure Covid-19 prevention regulations for the transportation of the travellers to Hanoi and HCM City. Airport service providers need to consider exempting or reducing fees for flights to help get stranded tourists in Da Nang home. Non-passenger flights are still allowed to be run normally from and to Da Nang. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to take into account the suspension and the reduction of flights from and to Quang Ngai Province’s Chu Lai Airport following the proposal by provincial authorities. As for road transport, interprovincial coaches, cars, hired cars, taxis and inter-city buses continue to… Read full this story

Suspension of flights from and to Da Nang extended have 320 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.