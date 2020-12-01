Shops on Hang Ma street enjoy pre-Tet boost in sales

Shoppers have been flocking to Hang Ma street in central Hanoi as they seek to purchase decorative items to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

With Tet approaching Hang Ma street is becoming increasingly crowded with both local residents and tourists preparing for Tet celebration.

Due to the added business in the buildup to the festive period, the street appears more colourful than on normal days.

The street is full of life as both buyers and sellers go about their business.

The range of festive items being sold this year is far more diverse than during previous years.

The area is notable for the large number of foreign tourists who come to enjoy the pre-Tet atmosphere that is typical on the streets of Hanoi around this time of year.

Many buyers come from provinces outside of Hanoi to visit Hang Ma street for the purpose of buying in bulk.

Typical items that can be found on sale on the street are lanterns, flowers, and other decorative products.

Around this time of the year the street becomes an ideal destination in which young people can snap photos.

Situated close to Hang Ma street, the same bustling atmosphere can be found on Hang Ruoi street.

A buyer takes a look at peach and apricot flowers which are made from cloth and plastic and are used as decorations.

VOV