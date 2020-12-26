A store of Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ) in HCM City. PNJ rose 1.04 per cent on Friday. — Photo courtesy of PNJ HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shares advanced on Friday on the back of gains in numerous blue-chip stocks. The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange gained 1.58 per cent to end the trading session at 1,084.42 points. The southern market index had lost 1.05 per cent to close Thursday at 1,067.52 points. Market breadth on Friday was positive with 339 gainers and 120 decliners. More than 652.8 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ12.9 trillion (US$557.6 million). The large-cap tracker VN30-Index was up 1.76 per cent to 1,052.13 points. Twenty-seven of the 30 large-cap stocks in the VN30 basket increased while two declined. After Thursday’s strong correction, VN-Index once again returned to the threshold of 1,080 points on Friday, said BIDV Securities Co. “Investment cash flow was poured strongly into the market. Declining market liquidity, narrowing market amplitude and positive market breadth reflected the bottom-fishing trend of investors after yesterday’s sharp correction.” “Foreigners were net sellers on both HoSE and HNX. With the return to the threshold of 1,080 points, the VN-Index is likely… Read full this story

Shares end higher on the back of blue-chips have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.