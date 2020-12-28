Stock Market Securities, petroleum stocks fly high The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,18:35 (GMT+7) Securities, petroleum stocks fly highThe Saigon Times An electronic board shows stock prices at a securities firm in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Securities and petroleum stocks were outstanding performers on the local stock market today, December 28, contributing to the benchmark VN-Index’s 0.64% increase. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange added 6.91 points, or 0.64%, from the session earlier to close the day at 1,091.33 points, with winning stocks outnumbering losers by 240 to 194. The southern market saw 723.88 million shares worth nearly VND14.6 trillion changing hands, increasing by 10.89% in volume and 12.92% in value compared with the previous session. More than 60 million shares worth some VND1.65 trillion were traded in block deals. In the VN30 basket, 14 stocks gained ground while 13 others declined. Among the winning stocks, securities and petroleum stocks were the biggest gainers. Petroleum stocks GAS and PLX soared by 3.2% both to end at VND86,900 and VND54,800, respectively, while securities corporation SSI surged by 5.61% to VND32,000. The southern bourse also saw remarkable growth of many other securities stocks. HCM and VND added 3.1% and 4%, respectively,… Read full this story

