Phu Yen requests support to overcome consequences of natural disasters

Phu Yen is looking for government aid to repair the damage wrought by this year’s storms At the working session with the delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), Tran Huu The, Chairman of Phu Yen People’s Committee, called for financial support. According to the statistics published by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in 2020, frequent natural disasters have taken a substantial toll on the province. Notably, 1,700 hectares of rice-growing area lacked water for irrigation and 510 households lacked drinkable water. In early October and late November, the province suffered damage from three consecutive storms, damaging agriculture and the infrastructure. The damage to the seafood production sector alone was VND555 billion ($24.1 million). In addition, the African swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease, as well as other diseases hurt local shrimp farmers. To help relieve the damage, the province requested financial support from the MARD while simultaneously supporting the repairing of disaster prevention infrastructure with eight segments and projects worth VND1.35 trillion ($58.69 million). Phu Yen also requested 10,000 litres of Vetvaco-Iodine, 10 tonnes of Chlorine and 50,000 vaccines to treat foot-and-mouth disease from the government. By Ha Vy

