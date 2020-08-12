Photo contest on cultural diversity launched

UNESCO and the German Embassy in Hanoi have launched a photo contest titled “Vietnam Photo Expression 2020: Showing We Care, Sharing Our Vision on Culture Diversity”. A photo of Hoi An Town on the website of the contest. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, genders and nationalities. People with disabilities and of ethnic minority groups are encouraged to join the contest. People under 18 should fill in the required form on the website of the contest unesco.vietnamphotocenter.com. Each photographer can send up to five pictures from today till November 1 and the final results will be announced on November 15. The organisers are looking entries on landscapes of heritage sites and monuments; transmission and handing down culture between generations; arts and creativity; the harmony between human and nature. There will be three top prizes of US$1,000 each while 20 other winners will receive UNESCO certificates. Besides technical regulations (photos should be kept in original size, in JPEG form), authors should register for entries copyright. Entries can be in black and white or colour. The organisers do not accept photo editing to change the photo’s content, structure and reality reflected. The contest encourages participants to focus on cultural sensibility and… Read full this story

