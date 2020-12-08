Party lauds progress of PVN power, fertilizer projects

Signboard setting ceremony for the complex fertilizer production from molten urea project to welcome the group’s third Party Congress Performing the signboard setting ceremony to welcome the group’s third Party Congress These important milestones were attributed not only to the efforts of each unit and contractor, but also to the group’s political system and its determination to overcome the unprecedented economic and health crisis affecting Vietnam. On July 10, 2020, at the construction site of Song Hau Thermal Power Plant Project 1, the Investor, PVN, and the General Contractor Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation (LILAMA) attended the firing up of project’s generating unit 1. The head of the Project Management Board Ho Xuan Hien said the successful firing up has great significance for the implementation of the project. “This is a landmark for the investor and general contractor to check the quality of the entire furnace equipment system, ensuring technical conditions to complete the test run and following important steps of the project,” Hien said. A delegation visits PVCFC’s complex fertilizer production line from molten urea The oil-fired burning process will last for three months, leading up to the coal-fired phase in November 2020, generating electricity and connecting to the national… Read full this story

