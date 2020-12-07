Pandemic under control, Foodtech boosts exports

Foodtech JSC Director Sitala Srisatitvatana (second from the right) welcomed partners at its booth in 2019 Anuga Exhibition in Germany The wholly Thai-owned company has been in Vietnam since the early 1990s, obtaining an operating license for 50 years from 1992 to 2042. The firm focuses on an extensive range of canned tuna and mackerel as its core business. In 2008, the company expanded its operations with a branch in Phu Yen Province, where it mainly makes pre-cooked tuna loin. The firm can produce 40-70 tonnes of canned tuna and 30-40 tonnes of canned mackerel per day, employing about 1,200 local workers. The company’s products comply strictly with HACCP, IFS, and BRC, BSCI, the US’ FDA, EU, HALAL, and OU standards Foodtech has established a strong supply chain with its own cold storage facilities. It currently exports to many major markets in the world, including Europe, North America, the Middle East, Japan, New Zealand, and some countries in South America, promoting the taste of tuna and mackerel from Vietnam. The company’s products comply strictly with HACCP, IFS, and BRC, BSCI, the US’ FDA, EU, HALAL, and OU standards. In 2017, Foodtech was recognized by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters… Read full this story

