Infrastructure Over VND16.5 trillion needed for road project linking HCMC, Mekong Delta provinces The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,19:18 (GMT+7) Over VND16.5 trillion needed for road project linking HCMC, Mekong Delta provincesThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel on a road. Long An Province will develop an over 35-kilometer-long road, named DT 827E, linking with HCMC and Tien Giang Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Long An Province will develop an over 35-kilometer-long road, named DT 827E, linking with HCMC and Tien Giang Province aimed at enhancing the transport connection between the Mekong Delta provinces and HCMC and easing traffic congestion on national highways 1 and 50. The project requires more than VND16.5 trillion in investment, which will be financed by the State budget and other sources. This is one of three major projects of Long An in the 2021-2026 period, according to the provincial Transport Department of Long An. The road will start from the border between Long An and HCMC and end at the border between Long An and Tien Giang. The six-lane road will allow vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of 60 kilometers per hour. Also on this road, the Mekong Delta province of Long An will build three bridges… Read full this story

