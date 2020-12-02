Nguyen An awarded bronze medal at Balkan Exhibition 2020

Local photographer Nguyen An enjoyed success at the recent fifth Balkan Exhibition 2020 by winning a bronze medal, in addition to receiving three honourable diplomas.
“Industrious”, an artwork snapped by Nguyen An, receives an honourable diploma at the fifth Balkan Exhibition 2020. The photo competition is held for amateur and professional photographers worldwide and includes categories such as open in colour, open in monochrome, nature in colour or monochrome, and photo travel in colour or monochrome.
An image titled “Mother”, taken by Dong Nai-born author Nguyen An
Another of Nguyen An’s pictures is “Alone”. In this year’s competition, the Balkan Exhibition attracts an array of quality entries by photographers from around the world, including Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the UK, and Vietnam.
“Together” by Nguyen An receives an honourable diploma at the fifth Balkan Exhibition 2020.
“Connect” taken by Nguyen An wins a bronze medal at the Balkan Exhibition.
VOV
Portraits of ethnic people win photography competition
A collection featuring photos of people from different ethnic groups living in northern Vietnam has bagged the top prize at a photography contest organised by Vietnam Airlines in flight magazine Heritage.
Stunning Vietnamese images displayed in Sony World Photography Awards
The organisers of the Sony World Photography Awards 2020 have selected impressive images, including artworks from Vietnamese photographers, being among those to receive praise from the international media.
