Local stock market stages strong rebound

Investors watch stock prices on electronic boards at a securities company in HCMC. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange jumped by 15.69 points, or 1.49%, at 1,067.46 today – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Strong demand for bluechips and upbeat investor sentiment helped the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange regain momentum at the level of over 1,060 points today, December 18. The southern bourse made positive movements as the main index jumped by 15.69 points, or 1.49%, from the session earlier, at 1,067.46, with winning stocks outnumbering losers by 301 to 129. Trade volume totaled 623.6 million shares worth VND13.2 trillion, down 6.6% in volume and 8.9% in value against the day earlier. There were 63.6 million shares worth VND1.5 trillion traded in block deals. Many bank stocks such as VCB, TCB, HDB and MBB hit their intraday high, while lender VPB went up to the ceiling price, contributing to the strong rally of the main index. Some other bluechips, including brewery SAB, gas firm GAS, housing developer VHM and steelmaker HPG, also were in positive territory. Lender STB…

