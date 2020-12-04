List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home. Foreign tourists visit Tam Cốc – Bích Động tourist site in the northern province of Ninh Bình. There have been cases of cross-infection caused by visitors travelling around the country unaware they were carrying the COVID-19 virus. These include a 64-year-old Swedish man who went to a number of tourist destinations and then later tested positive for coronavirus. Now the Government has asked relevant ministries to gather information about all foreigners stuck here, and work closely with the embassies and consulates to arrange their safe passage home. The total number of people affected must be presented to the Ministry of Transport by April 16. Information concerning foreigners here visa-free or on a tourist visa that has expired, or is about to expire during the social distancing period, has also been released. If they do not have a guarantor and are unable to leave the country due to being quarantined or their flights have been cancelled, are being advised they could ask their embassy or consulate general to guarantee the extension of temporary residence (maximum of 30 days) to wait for… Read full this story

