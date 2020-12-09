Khanh Van makes debut in French fashion magazine

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has been featured in a photoshoot in the September edition of French fashion publication Vertiqlè Magazine. Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Khanh Van appears on French fashion publication Vertiqlè Magazine. This comes after the local beauty had changed her style from “beauty queen” to “high fashion”. The photo collection draws inspiration from the theme of “More than just a curve”, with the images not only showing the beauty of woman, but also displaying freedom of thought, therefore helping the Vietnamese beauty impress viewers. Vertiqlè Magazine was originally founded by W Management & Media Limited and is a dedicated platform for photographers and creative teams who both appreciate and understand the timeless beauty of black and white fashion and portrait imagery. Khanh Van is best known for being the winner of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 pageant. She is also set to represent Vietnam at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant which has been postponed until next year due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic. VOV Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 on the final night of the pageant which concluded in Nha Trang… Read full this story

