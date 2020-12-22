Investment Japanese businesses want obstacles facing investment in Vietnam removed By Le Hoang Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,19:04 (GMT+7) Japanese businesses want obstacles facing investment in Vietnam removedBy Le Hoang An overview of a dialogue conference in Hanoi on December 21, which was attended by representatives of the Vietnamese Government, Japanese agencies and businesses in Vietnam – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Japanese firms have suggested the Vietnamese Government and local authorities address policy inadequacies and complicated procedures, which have been a hindrance to their investment process in Vietnam, it was announced at a conference in Hanoi on December 21. The dialogue conference gathered Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung and representatives of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Japan External Trade Organization and 40 Japanese businesses currently operating in Vietnam. Attractive investment destination Speaking at the event, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said that Vietnam has brought the Covid-19 outbreak under control while the world is struggling to combat the deadly disease. Vietnam managed to maintain its positive economic growth, with its total export value reaching US$489 billion during the January-November period this year, up 3.5% against last year’s figure. The Japanese Ambassador stressed that… Read full this story

