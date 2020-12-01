International competitions put pressure on VN students

There are at least 16 national and international competitions in math for students from the first to the 12th grades. Many of them are believed to be useless.
N.T.T, a parent in Cau Giay district, Hanoi, said his son, a fifth grader, spent VND300,000 to register to attend an international math talent competition. This is a contest for students from the second to 11th grades, brought to Vietnam by a joint stock company.
Only when attending the meeting did he realize that this is a competition with commercial color.
Thanh Lich
